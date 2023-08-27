Woman facing murder charge after 4-year-old fatally shot in Rockwood

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, shot the 4-year-old girl on Sunday.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to arrest warrants and District Attorney General Russell Johnson, a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday in Rockwood.

They said Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse. According to a release from Johnson and descriptions of the shooting in arrest warrants, Runions "may have initially led investigators to believe that she was demonstrating to the scared 4-year-old 'firearms safety.'"

Johnson said Runions is a handgun carry permit holder. According to Johnson and the arrest warrant, Runions called the 4-year-old over and pressed the barrel of the gun into the front of the girl's chest after removing the gun's magazine. According to Johnson, Runions said she did so to demonstrate the gun was safe with the magazine removed.

Both the warrant and Johnson said when she pulled the trigger, the gun fired and killed the girl.

However, Johnson said that account was disputed somewhat by another woman and child in the home. According to Johnson and the arrest warrant, they said the morning leading up to the shooting involved the children being punished for not waking Runions and the other woman up and for eating the other woman's food.

The arrest warrant said the other child told forensic interviewers both the children were hit with a sandal by Runions in the morning for not waking her and the other woman up, and for eating the other woman's food. The arrest warrant and Johnson said both children had to stand in the corners of Runions' bedroom as punishment.

The other child said she saw Runions shoot the 4-year-old girl, according to the warrant. It also says the bullet hit a glass bottle, sending shards at the other child and landing near where the other woman was standing.

Runions and the other woman drove the 4-year-old to get medical help after she was shot and met an EMS in a Walmart parking lot, according to Johnson. The child was then taken to Roane Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.