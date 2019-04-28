NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a house party in North Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday to a home on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., near Fisk University, where dozens of people were attending a party.

Six women and one man, ages 19-22, were injured in the shooting, which took place in the backyard of the home.

Five of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt. The other two victims were treated at St. Thomas Midtown. No one was critically injured or died from their injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s with blonde highlights on his dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact police.