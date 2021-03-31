Sheriff alerts people in Vonore to be on lookout for man with pink mohawk suspected in 3 vehicle thefts

Officers have K-9 units searching the area. Sheriff Jones said people should not try to approach the suspect, saying it's unknown if he's armed.

VONORE, Tenn — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is asking people in the Vonore area to be on the alert for a man suspected in three separate vehicle thefts.

According to Jones, Vonore Police and Monroe County deputies were tracking the man running in the area of Vonore Middle School after a vehicle theft.

Deputies said anyone living in city limits and around the area of the school should check their vehicles and make sure they are locked, and to lock their doors and not answer them for anyone other than law enforcement.

Jones said the suspect is described to be a skinny white man with a pink and purple mohawk, saying he was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts.