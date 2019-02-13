A citizen is being called a hero for shooting a suspect that injured at least one other person in a Kingsport dental office Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

It happened this morning at the offices of dentist David A. Guy, DDS in the Colonial Heights community of Kingsport.

"It was a husband and wife. He just came in the front door with the intention of harming his wife," Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told WCYB.

The sheriff also said that a conceal-carry permit holder who was in the dentist office "eliminated a threat" by shooting the suspect.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Sullivan County with the case.