At least 6 killed, including Boulder officer, in King Soopers shooting; suspect in custody

Video evidence shows at least six people were killed. BPD would not share specifics on injuries or the number of victims.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said multiple people have died, including a Boulder officer, in an active shooting situation Monday at a King Soopers.

One suspect has been taken into custody, BPD said. That person was injured in the incident and is being treated,

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Dr., the BPD said. That's about 2 miles south of the University of Colorado-Boulder campus.

Video evidence shows at least six people were killed. BPD would not share specifics on injuries or the number of victims.

Any witnesses are asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333.

Latest on King Soopers Boulder shooting:

Multiple deaths have been reported, including one officer.

One suspect in custody.

The shooting was first reported just before 3 p.m.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a specific number of victims.

Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from different agencies responded.

A reunification center is set up at CU Event Center for family members looking for unaccounted for or missing relatives.

Just after 5 p.m., BPD sent out an emergency notification asking people near 17th and Grove streets to shelter in place while they respond to a report of an armed and dangerous individual. Law enforcement has since cleared that area.

Classes at CU-Boulder beginning at 5:30 p.m. and later are canceled due to the ongoing police situation near campus.

Boulder High School is on a secure lockout. Any students on campus will stay inside due to police activity. (Boulder Valley schools are on Spring Break.)

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, his press secretary tweeted.

The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 23, 2021

What we know:

An active shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder prompted a massive police response to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of officers from around the Denver metro area responded, including SWAT. Officers were seen all over the parking lot, around the store and on top of the building as they worked to navigate the situation.

Windows in the front of the store are completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it remain closed.

People are asked to avoid the area, as this remains an active situation. Soon after responding to the scene, Boulder Police in a tweet asked that people not broadcast any tactical information from the scene on social media.

Police also responded to a second location, near 17th and Grove streets, after a report of someone who is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement has since cleared that scene and said they do not believe it was related to the shooting.

9NEWS has spoken to people on the scene who described hearing shots inside the store. One man, named Steve, whose grandchildren were inside with their father, said they heard shots as the man got his COVID vaccine:

"Came in with their dad so he could get a COVID shot. They came in through the east door, where the pharmacy is, and that’s where it all started. There was shooting, and he saw it. Got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats. They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting. And then the cops came in through the roof, protecting them. They’re out now. Out the back. This is going to be pretty hard for them to live with, I think... Every city is susceptible, but there’s a way in which, I would think, well, this isn’t going to happen in Boulder. And now we know better."

>> Video below: Boulder Police responding to active shooter situation

Statements

King Soopers: We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO. The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.

UFCW Local 7 (King Soopers employee union): Local 7 is closely monitoring the unfolding events at King Sooper #33 in #BoulderColorado. We are praying that all the #grocery workers and shoppers today – including our 32 members that work at this store—are safe and unharmed.