Pigeon Forge PD: Shooting leaves 1 wounded at Boss Hogs BBQ parking lot; suspect fled the scene

The suspect had fled the scene in a small black passenger car, police said.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one victim wounded at the parking lot of Boss Hogs BBQ in Pigeon Forge Tuesday night, police said.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said that around 8:10 p.m. they received a call at Boss Hogs BBQ at 1198 Wears Valley Road in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot.

The suspect had fled the scene in a small black passenger car, police said.

According to a press release, the victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he is being treated for his wounds.