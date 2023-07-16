x
Crime

KPD: One person in critical condition, another taken into custody following single-car crash on Magnolia Avenue

Knoxville police believe that the car involved in the crash had fled from a separate hit-and-run crash that happened in the 3000 block of E. Magnolia.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition following a single-car crash on Magnolia Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 

At around 6:50 a.m. KPD officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Kirkland Street. They said the crash involved a Dodge Charger, driven by Santiago Domingo, 24. 

KPD believes that the Charger had fled from a separate hit-and-run crash that happened in the 3000 block of E. Magnolia. 

The two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital, including one who was listed in critical condition, KPD said.

Domingo was taken into custody at the scene for multiple charges, including DUI, according to police.

This is a developing story. 

