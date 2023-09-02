Tazewell man arrested in Middlesboro for sex crimes against a child

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Tazewell man is facing sex crime charges after police arrested him for two separate incidents involving a child, according to a citation from the Middlesboro Police Department.

They said Terry Cupp, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to a citation from police, he was accused of sending sexual messages to a 12-year-old. He was also charged with sexual abuse after a report of him inappropriately touching the same child when they were 11 years old.