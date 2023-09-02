Tazewell man arrested in Middlesboro for sex crimes against a child

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Tazewell man is facing sex crime charges after police arrested him for two separate incidents involving a child, according to a citation from the Middlesboro Police Department.
They said Terry Cupp, 65, was arrested on Wednesday. According to a citation from police, he was accused of sending sexual messages to a 12-year-old. He was also charged with sexual abuse after a report of him inappropriately touching the same child when they were 11 years old.
He is expected to Bell County District Court on those charges on Monday, according to the citation.