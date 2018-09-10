The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting along Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

Few details are available at the moment. The TBI said it has agents and forensic scientists on the scene.

10News has a crew on the scene. Heavy police presence could be seen at the Anderson County General Sessions Court Division II building and Anderson County Clerk's building at 728 Emory Valley Road.

The parking lot at the court's entrance was taped off.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said it was not providing any other information at this time.

