A Morgan County deputy has been indicted on official misconduct and aggravated assault charges.

On June 11, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into use of force allegations related to an incident that occurred on White Pine Estate Road in Wartburg. The incident allegedly happened on June 8.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Morgan County K-9 Deputy Jonathan Adam Bryant, 34, as the individual responsible for the assault of the victim, according to the TBI.

On Monday, the Morgan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Bryant with official misconduct, aggravated assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

The TBI said Bryant was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

