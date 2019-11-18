CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — One Cumberland County man was found dead and another was wounded in a weekend shooting being investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney's Office.

Travis Sinard, 39, was found in the front yard of a Colby Circle residence with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Gary Howard, Public Information Officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff. Jude Pennington, 41, also suffered a gunshot wound to his body, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found them when they responded to a domestic call on Colby Circle regarding a person ramming a vehicle at a residence, according to a press release.

Pennington flagged down deputies from a vehicle, requesting assistance, according to the sheriff's office.

Both men were airlifted to regional trauma centers after deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office. Travis was pronounced dead on Nov. 18, 1:28 a.m. (CST). Jude was released following treatment, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigators are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney's Office on the investigation, according the sheriff's office. The investigation is still ongoing.

No other victims were identified, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office determined.