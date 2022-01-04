TN wildlife groups offering $4,000 reward to find poacher who shot and killed an elk in Claiborne Co.

The TWRA said a hunter found a dead elk that had been shot in the North Cumberland WMA on New Year's Eve.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee conservation agencies are offering $4,000 reward to identify and arrest a poacher after finding a dead bull elk that had been shot in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area of Claiborne County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a hunter reported finding a dead 5x5 bull elk that had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of the NCWMA on December 31.

The elk was found north of a graveyard off Valley Creek Road, which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA.

The TWRA said wildlife officers found the dead elk lying in an old coal mine road. The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, where a bullet was recovered and a necropsy confirmed it had been shot.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Associations and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the poacher.

Anyone with information can call the TWRA poaching line at 1-800-831-1174, TWRA officer Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349.

Elk are a protected species that were reintroduced in East Tennessee in 2000. The TWRA holds a lottery every year for hunters to participate in a managed hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.