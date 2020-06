The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jeffery Rogers used a rented boat to dispose of the body in Kentucky Lake.

TENNESSEE, USA — A Texas man faces charges in Tennessee after authorities found a woman's body in a plastic container floating in a lake.

That's about an hour west of Clarksville.

Texas Rangers arrested Rogers on abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.