Woman charged with murder following February 2021 overdose death in Greeneville

Waldroupe is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with murder following an overdose death in February 2021, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

Police arrested 31-year-old Amanda Waldroupe Thursday following a 13-month-long investigation. The Greeneville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office have been investigating the case.

The findings were presented to a Greene County grand jury on Monday which returned an indictment for one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of Schedule II narcotics.