KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To celebrate 30 years of Steel Magnolias, Turner Classic Movies is giving the people what they want and bringing the film to the big screen.

The movie has been remastered in 2K.

"Six icons of the silver screen - Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts - come together in this hilarious and heartwarming story of life, love and loss in a small Louisiana parish. At the center of the group is Shelby, newly married and joyfully pregnant, even though her diabetes could make childbirth life-threatening. Terrified at the possibility of losing her only daughter, M'Lynn looks to her four closest friends for strength and laughter as she battles her deepest fear of death to join Shelby in celebrating the miracle of new life."

The 30th Anniversary event will be on the big screen May 19, May 21, and May 22. There are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings at Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18, Regal Cinebarre West Town Mall 9, and Tinseltown Oakridge.