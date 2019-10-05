PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The grand opening of Dollywood's largest expansion ever will take place Friday, May 10, with East Tennessee's sweetheart in town to launch the new attraction herself.

Wildwood Grove will officially open to the general public at 1:30 p.m., but the grand opening ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday for the media.

The project includes many new attractions aimed at family adventure.

"The land is a complement to the needs of the guests," Art Director Patrick Brennan said.

He's hoping your imagination will take off at the newest expansion.

"That's what we tried to do, create this feeling," Brennan said. "Everything was intentional."

Families can follow the main character Rebecca as she discovers new adventures, with rides like Dragonflier, and the main draw--the Wildwood Tree.

The tree will be nearly 50 feet tall, with a canopy stretching over the park.

VP of Marketing and PR for the park, Pete Owens, says designers captured a picture of everything East Tennessee--down to the last detail.

"It was really looked at through that prism of the Great Smoky Mountains," said Owens. "You see that in the architecture, you see that in the light fixtures that you see, you see that in the special ride designs."

He says Wildwood Grove will adjust with the seasons, using technology like LED-lit butterfly lights at night.

"With their help and the help of other lighting and music, and storytelling, we are going to be able to tell some Smoky Mountain stories," Owens said. "One, about Rebecca and about the land, and how it all came to be."

For more information, visit Dollywood.com.