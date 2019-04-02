KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The face of N. Central Street is changing.

New sidewalks, on-street parking, and a new linear park are all in the works.

“We’re about 80% done with the project. We started in January of last year," Knoxville's Deputy Director of Development Anne Wallace said.

In 2016, what started as a plan on paper is now moving rapidly with no signs of slowing down.

New bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and on-street parking will soon line the 1.1 miles of the corridor.

"The project is really intended to make sure Central Street is running the best it can," Wallace explained.

This spring, one of the most visible aspects of the project will be the new linear park between Pearl Place and Baxter Avenue, creating a new gateway to the historic Happy Holler area.

“It’s been shown that providing street trees actually helps economic investment because it’s a more pleasant environment,” Wallace said. "If we invest in the public infrastructure, then we expect the private market to follow. We've already seen a bunch of great new businesses come to the area."

With more than forty businesses near the construction zone, the city hopes the additions to this community will attract even more merchants to invest here.

But there’s still work to do. By this spring, the city hopes to complete sidewalk construction, dig out medians to help direct turning traffic, and put out a bid on landscaping plans.

“If weather cooperates, we hope to get plants here by this spring. If it gets too hot too quickly, then we’ll defer and wait until fall,” Wallace said.

All of the worked is to provide a safe and economic corridor “Centered on Central.”

Where did the money come from to fund the nearly $8 million project?

The City of Knoxville, KUB and the Federal Highway Administration have each invested in changing this growing strip.