Authorities investigating drowning of toddler at Carters Lake

The name of the child and detail of the incident have not been released.

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning of a toddler at Carters Lake on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources initially confirmed the incident and said the 3-year-old child was taken to a hospital before game wardens arrived at the scene.

Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport confirmed to our NBC affiliate, WRCB, that his office is investigating the drowning, along with the GBI’s region one office.

The DNR spokesperson says the child was found in the water unresponsive.

The DNR spokesperson says Corps of Engineers officers, a Murray County deputy, and family members attempted to save the child but were unsuccessful.