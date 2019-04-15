KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One hundred and twenty-four students from Austin-East and Fulton High Schools were recognized and celebrated for their achievements in meeting all requirements for graduation and earning Project GRAD scholarships.

This is the 15th class to earn the GRAD scholarships since the program began in 2001.

GRAD high school scholars will have a role in the program, in addition to postsecondary scholars encouraging the Class of 2019 with words of wisdom as they prepare for graduation and higher learning.

Invited guests included parents/guardians of the scholars, faculty and staff of the 14 GRAD-assisted schools, Knox County administrators and board, Project GRAD’s board, investors and community leaders.

The 124 seniors, who have met the GRAD scholarship requirements, are eligible for a scholarship of up to $4,000 disbursed $1000 per year for four years to attend any accredited college, university or technical school of their choice.