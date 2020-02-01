Our schools are the future of our community, but sometimes, we don't always know the best way to help. That's where WBIR and Food City are making a difference.

Cool Schools recognizes pubic schools in East Tennessee that are changing children's lives inside and outside of the classroom. How will we find those schools? From you, of course! Nominate your school today by clicking here! Tell us about all the cool things that are happening there, and if there are any specific needs.

Every week, the 10News Today crew will be live at one of those Cool Schools, and once a month, one of those featured schools will receive a $1,000 donation from Food City. An independent group will determine the winning schools.

We've already visited a lot of Cool Schools in the past few years on WBIR. You can see many of those segments here.