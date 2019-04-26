KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Brian Noland, the president of East Tennessee State University and a past finalist to be the University of Tennessee System president, has pulled his name from the pool of finalists to become the next UT chancellor.

Noland, perceived by some as a strong contender for the UT Knoxville job, announced his decision Friday afternoon. He was a finalist to be UT System president in 2011.

"My heart and soul are at home in Johnson City," Noland said in a message released Friday. "That became abundantly clear over the past few weeks as we joined together to unveil the Campaign for ETSU, a capital campaign with an ambitious goal of raising $125 million and re-imagining what is possible for our institution, our students and our programs."

Noland just visited the Knoxville campus last week as one of four chancellor's finalists.

The remaining finalists, who also have visited Knoxville, are Bill Hardgrave of Auburn University, William Tate of Washington University and Donde Plowman of the University of Nebraska.

Auburn University

Interim President Randy Boyd has said he hoped to tap a new chancellor to replace Beverly Davenport, fired a year ago, by May.

Noland has been ETSU president since 2012, not long after he was a candidate to be UT president.

Wayne Davis is acting UT chancellor.

Donde Plowman is a candidate to become UT Knoxville chancellor.

Univ. of Nebraska

The UT System also must hire a new president. Joe DiPietro retired late last year.

"In visiting the UT campus and the Knoxville area last week, I had an opportunity to meet many inspiring individuals who are looking forward to what the future holds as their Board selects a new campus leader," Noland's message states. "With this decision to withdrawal (sic) my candidacy from the UT chancellor search, I express my sincere gratitude to the entire UT community, including Chairman John Compton and President Randy Boyd, among many others."

Washington University