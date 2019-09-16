KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Parents and students can earn extra Box Tops this week.

National Box Tops Week means people receive an additional Box Top on every participating Box Top product.

The bonus counts for products purchased before Sept. 22. It is limited to 20 claims per receipt.

One Box Top is just 10 cents, but the program has donated more than $913 million to schools since 1996.

Getting those donations has also gotten easier. People can now scan their receipts through an app instead of cutting out the little squares off products.

Once scanned, the app will identify the Box Tops products and send money to the school of choice.

You can download the app through your app store.