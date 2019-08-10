Next week is all about the Earth.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed Oct. 13 to 19 as Earth Science Week in Tennessee. This is the 22nd annual observance of the week in the state, which is designated by the American Geosciences Institute to help the public gain a better understanding and appreciation for the field.

Local science teachers might be able to celebrate the new week with a free geoscience toolkit.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will distribute a limited number of Earth Science Week toolkits to science teachers across the state.

The toolkits include NASA materials on Earth observation and space, National Park Service materials on geodiversity and geoheritage, Switch Energy Project information on energy science and various learning activities.

Educators interested in getting an Earth Science Week toolkit can contact Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The toolkits are free while supplies last.

Earth Science Week is an international program from the American Geosciences Institute. On the program's website, its leaders describe it as a "grassroots" effort to promote local geoscience events.

The governor proclaimed earth sciences as crucial for Tennessee's continued prosperity in numerous ways -- from energy and resources conservation to seismic research.

