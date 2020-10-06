Knox County Schools creates task force to help guide reopening process

The task force will give feedback on data Knox County Schools is collecting about the upcoming school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Knox County Schools are working to find the best way to reopen for the next school year and keep students connected with their schools.

So, the Board of Education created a community task force to help plan for the next school year. The group was created to give feedback on data officials collected about the next school year.

The task force is led by Dr. Jerry Askew, the president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits. It has 9 members on it, who were recommended by school board members. They are listed below:

District 1: Rev. Sam Brown, Pastor at Logan Temple

District 2: Joan Grim, University of Tennessee Theory & Practice in Teacher Education

District 3: Melanie Craig, PTSO Board Member

District 4: Jonathon Fortner, President of Sequoyah Elementary Foundation

District 5: Susie Carr, KCS Parent and PTSO Board Member

District 6: Michelle Pickler, Community and School Volunteer

District 7: Rob Cummings, KCS Parent and School Administrator

District 8: Steve Hunley, Publisher and Local Business Owner

District 9: Brannan Gillenwater, KCS Parent and Local Business Owner.

The task force will meet on June 22 and June 29 to analyze data and prepare a presentation to Knox County Schools. Then, the group will present feedback on the data during the Board of Education's work session on July 8.