Knox County Schools talks about discipline, disparities in academic achievement

A spokesperson said that schools are working to decrease the number of students who are disciplined by proactively intervening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools held a meeting on Thursday, where they talked about disparities in academic achievement and discipline among students.

During the meeting, they said that 32.5% of students were learning virtually in Fall 2020, as of Sept. 4. That number fell to 22.5% in spring 2021 enrollments. Officials said that 59,224 students were enrolled in Knox County Schools as of 2019.

"Our goal is to provide all students with a strong, evidence-based start, with early intervention for students who need additional support, so all students are ready to engage in coursework that prepares them to enter adulthood with choices for their career," officials said during the meeting.

Officials discussed disparities in the graduation rate between Knox County students. They said that 93.3% of White students graduated in the 2019-2020 year. Around 85.4% of Black students graduated and 81.3% of Hispanic students graduated.

They also noted that 73.4% of students with disabilities graduated, as well as 81.4% of students who were economically disadvantaged.

Officials also compared ACT scores between cohorts of students. White students scored around 21.9 on the ACT, on average. However, Black students scored 17.2 on average, and Hispanic students scored 17.8. The poorest scoring subgroup was students in ESL programs, at 15.5.

Of students between third and eighth grade, 45% of White students were on-track for their grade reading level. However, 16.2% of Black students were on track.

However, officials noted that 33.1% of students were enrolled in advanced courses, such as advanced placement programs or international baccalaureate programs.

"We are making progress in our suspension numbers," officials said. "However, the disparity gap is still there, but decreasing. We foresee a continued decrease in our numbers as we proceed on with our new practices."

Officials also said that wanted to develop trauma-informed practices for schools so that adults in school communities are prepared to respond to students who were impacted by traumatic stress.