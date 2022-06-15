'An insult to us' | Monroe Co. school bus contractors say new deal isn't enough to stay in business

On Monday, Monroe County Schools said it would accept applications for all bus routes. Contractors told 10News the district isn't offering enough to stay afloat.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — For half a century, Cooley Bus Service has taken Monroe County students to and from school. They're not sure what to do this year.

"We have been loyal to this county for 50 years. We have worked and worked and worked and worked," said Scott Harold, who helps his wife's family run the business. "We just feel like we have just been shut down and nobody wants to listen to us."

He had hoped their longstanding loyalty to Monroe County Schools would pay off in negotiations this summer. However, he and a number of other contractors were disappointed by the district's offer.

"We're not making nothing," said James Miles, who typically runs three routes for the district. "Our contractors have not had a raise in over 20 years."

Miles said the new contract would be for 2 years instead of 4 years, making it difficult to secure any loans.

The old contract included a $400 monthly stipend per bus and roughly $1.38 per seat per bus per day.

The new contract would remove that stipend in exchange for increasing that per-seat pay to $1.71.

"Moving [the stipend] pay over to seat pay is an insult to us," Miles said. "In 8 years that me and my wife have been doing this, we just haven't seen any appreciation."

Miles said the new contract would increase monthly pay per bus by $16 to $120 if it has 72 or more seats.

However, he said the pay for a 66-passenger bus would decrease by about $20 a month. A 25-passenger bus would earn about $255 less under the new contract.

"We need to be more compensated for what we do," he said. "We've got about a 30% to 35% increase in our parts, labor, tires, anything we purchase ... we're not signing this contract."

Other contractors are debating whether it's financially possible to continue running their buses too.

"We have a floating fuel scale, but it really doesn't keep up with what our fuel costs," Larry McCall of McCall Transit said. "It's a really a tight business."

They told 10News they love their kids and driving them to school, but these contracts aren't enough to make ends meet.

"We're taking a hit here," Harold said. "It's putting us out of business."

10News reached out to Monroe County Schools to see if any routes for the upcoming school year are covered and if they are willing to renogitate the approved contracts.