TN Dept. of Education releases report card evaluating districts and state education performance

Knox County Schools was given a 0 out of 4 for its chronic absenteeism rate, with around 27% chronically absent. Around 45% were economically disadvantaged.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 report card evaluating school districts across the state, and the state's performance as a whole when it comes to education.

The state said 967,356 students were enrolled in Tennessee schools. Around 30% of those students were considered economically disadvantaged, and around 13% had disabilities, according to the report.

Only around 34% of students were considered to at least meet expectations on the state's English and mathematics exams. Most students were considered to be "approaching expectations" in the ELA exam, and most were "below expectations" in the mathematics exams.

Most students at least met expectations in the social studies exam, at around 43%. However, the majority of Black students, Hispanic students, Native American students, economically disadvantaged students, English learners and students with disabilities were all below expectations on the social studies exam.

A test that assesses the proficiency of English learner students showed more success this year. Around 43% of students were successful on it, compared to around 26% last year.

The state's overall graduation rate also fell slightly in 2021, to 88.7%. During the previous year, it was 89.6%. Around 91.5% of female students graduated, compared to around 86% of male students.

More than a quarter of all students with disabilities did not graduate, along with English learners and students experiencing homelessness.

Knox County enrolls 58,859 students and has 94 schools, according to the report card. Around 27% of students across the county are chronically absent — around 15,890 students.

Around 45% of students who are considered economically disadvantaged are considered chronically absent too, and around 35% of all students with disabilities are also chronically absent.

Last year, around 16.6% of students were considered chronically absent. The county earned a "0 out of 4" ranking for its absenteeism rate.

In the county, around 34% of students are considered to at least meet expectations on mathematics and English exams, an increase from around 28% last year.

The county has a 90% overall graduation rate, earning it a "2 out of 4" ranking. Around graduation rate for students considered economically disadvantaged was 78.3%, and the rate for students with disabilities was 69.2%.

The district spends around $10,056 per student, according to the report card. The state spends around $10,581 per student. In total, the district spent around $580.7 million this year.

It has 4,352 teachers, making a 14:1 student-to-teacher ratio. The district's teacher retention rate was also around 89%, compared to the state's 92.1% retention rate.