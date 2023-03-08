Group from Tusculum University spends three weeks on archaeological dig in Israel

Three Tennessee scholars are back home after spending three weeks on an archaeological dig in Israel.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Three Tennessee scholars returned home after spending three weeks on an archaeological dig in Israel.

The group included two current Tusculum University students and a recent graduate. They embarked on the archaeological excavation in July, traveling more than 6,000 miles away from the school.

The group visited several religious monuments and unearthed artifacts from people who lived in that land before the current state.

"Our history doesn't go that far back. So, every little pottery shard over there is immensely older, you know, 3,000 years. And that really stuck with me," said Hughston Burnheimer, a senior at Tusculum University.

The trip was also meant to give the group context for biblical stories. One member of the group, David Bowlin, visited the Sea of Galilee. In the times of the New Testament, the sea was a commercial area where trade was abundant along with fishing.

In the Bible, it's the place where the story of Jesus walking on water took place.

"You can see exactly where any boats going on the Sea of Galilee, and the people could just follow along the edge of this lake and meet him there. So, that was significant, that, me as I put together, pieces of what the Word of God says about these events with the actual geography and locations there. It just adds another level of understanding," he said.

The other member of the group, Eric Dahlgreen, said that the connections they made during the trip made it worthwhile.

"I think that's really what makes it so significant. Sure, you have historic sites that are astounding in context, when you think about them. And then you have the religious sites that are gorgeous to look at. But ultimately, it's about the people, right?" he said.