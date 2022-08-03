NBC's longest-running series, Days of Our Lives, moving to Peacock streaming platform

Starting September 12, the soap opera will begin airing exclusively on Peacock.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR understands that Days of Our Lives is one of the most popular and beloved soap operas on television. Starting On September 12, fans will only be able to see it on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

The decision was made by NBC leaders on Wednesday. They said the full library of episodes will be available to premium subscribers. Fans will also be able to watch the spinoff series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running scripted shows on television. It has aired nearly every weekday since 1965 and marked its 14,000th episode in 2020.

It's set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, focusing on three core families — the Bradys, the Hortons and the DiMeras. Its stories tend to intertwine elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

The show is currently in its 56th season and is produced by Corday Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer and Ron Carlivati is the head writer.