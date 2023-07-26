Ijams to host several Shakespeare performances until Aug. 13

The performances include "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare *Abridged" and "The Taming of the Shrew."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Company is heading to Ijams Nature Center in late July through early August to perform two kinds of Shakespeare plays.

First, they perform a classic — The Taming of the Shrew. The performance will be on several different days between July 20 and Aug. 13, with a matinee performance on July 30.

The second performance they are bringing to the nature center is "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare *Abridged." This comedy features all of Shakespeare's classics performed in comedically shortened or merged form, featuring only three actors. It covers 36 plays over 90 minutes.

The play is considered PG-13, with performances scheduled between July 21 and Aug. 12. A matinee performance is planned for Aug. 6.

"Knoxville Shakespeare, which was then Tennessee Stage Company's Shakespeare on the Square, moved during COVID. It was first offered after we knew about COVID, and it has stayed here since that time," said Cindy Hasil from Ijams Nature Center.

The performances will be held on the lawn in front of the Ijams Visitor Center, located at 2915 Island Home Ave. The center will act as a rain space, and it will also be where matinees are performed.

Reservations and in-person tickets are $15, but buying four tickets for a family comes with a 15% discount. Thursday evening performances are "pay-what-you-can" events.