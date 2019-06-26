The attorney for a man charged with helping murder a young Knox County couple has asked for a change of venue for the August trial.

Four people have already been convicted in the 2007 kidnapping, rape and torture-slayings of Chris Newsom and Channon Christian.

Eric Boyd is scheduled to be in court Thursday ahead of his August trial.

He is already serving a federal sentence for harboring the ring leader in the case

A Knox County grand jury indicted him on murder charges last year.

His attorney filed a motion earlier this month to move the trial outside of Knox County or bring in jurors from another county.

In the motion, he claims otherwise "a fair trial will not be possible" because of the publicity the case received.

"With the discovery of Christopher Newsom's body, the citizens of Knox County began to consume the steady diet of media coverage that would be served, dutifully, for the next 12 years. They sat attentive to the sickening facts of the crime as the details emerged and were reported on," the motion said.

The attorney general's office said that's not true and is asking the court to deny the request.

