BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Four juveniles were arrested Friday who deputies said are linked to multiple auto burglaries and vandalism throughout Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said more juvenile arrests are expected next week.

Two males and two females, ranging in age from 13 to 15, are charged with delinquent by burglary of an auto, delinquent by vandalism, and delinquent by false reporting to law enforcement.

"In total, deputies solved 25 auto burglaries and six cases of vandalism, and they wrote 96 petitions on the four individuals. They are facing their charges in Blount County Juvenile Court this afternoon."

All of these crimes occurred between March 27 and April 10, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and officers with other area law enforcement agencies began receiving multiple reports of burglaries and vandalism to automobiles in Alcoa and Blount County, with several of the crimes occurring in the areas of Eagleton, Five Points, Highland Acres, and Springbrook in Alcoa.

"In some of the cases, the juveniles stole cars owned by family members for the purpose of joyriding. Two of these instances ended with the juveniles wrecking the vehicles," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "In other cases, the juveniles stole unsecured vehicles and broke into other vehicles by smashing out the windows."

The sheriff's office said the teens also stole items inside the vehicles, including loose change, small electronic items, and wallets.

Sheriff Berrong is asking that if you were the victim of a car burglary or vandalism between the dates of March 27 and April 10 and did not report it, please call the non-emergency Dispatch number at (865)983-3620 and request a report.