KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremy Pruitt again is bolstering his Tennessee coaching staff with a strong hire.

This time it's on the defensive side of the ball.

Sources told GoVols247 on Friday afternoon that the Vols are expected to hire Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley, a former assistant coach at Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama, to the coaching staff, barring any unforeseen circumstance.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM