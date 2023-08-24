GSMNP: Look Rock Tower temporarily closing starting Monday

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The observation tower and access trail at Look Rock in the Great Smoky Mountains will be closed to visitors from Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1, according to the national park.
According to the release, crews are installing additional microwave equipment to support Blount County emergency communications during the closure.
The Look Rock Tower serves as a public observation tower, an air quality monitoring site, and hosts radio equipment that serves Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Ft. Loudon Electric Cooperative, and the USDA Forest Service, according to the park.
For more information about temporary road and trail closures, you can visit the park’s webpage for current delays and closures.