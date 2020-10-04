OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge and Kroger Health are teaming up to host free drive-through testing for COVID-19 in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

You don't have to be an Oak Ridge resident to get tested there this week.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, people with symptoms of the coronavirus can schedule an appointment through Kroger Health to be screened at the Oak Ridge High School parking lot.

Per CDC guidelines, the only people who will be tested are people with symptoms or healthcare workers and first responders who have been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Before attending the testing site, patients will be asked to schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.

There are still time slots available. The site can test up to 250 people a day; leading up to Wednesday about 200 of those slots had been claimed.

Team assembled to test people for the virus in Oak Ridge. It's open Wednesday-Friday.

City of Oak Ridge

People with appointments may enter the testing site at the high school parking lot off the North Tulane Avenue entrance. Everyone who arrives should ensure all windows are up when in the testing area and have a photo ID ready.

Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

Test results can be expected within 3 to 7 days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

The Oak Ridge City Schools food pickup line will be temporarily moved to the Band Hall entrance of the school building during this 3-day event.

