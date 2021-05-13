'A pretty ringing endorsement for a return to normalcy': Knoxville businesses hopeful after CDC relaxes mask guidance

New CDC guidelines allow those that are fully vaccinated to go mask-less indoors and outdoors in most settings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask indoors or outdoors in most situations now.

“Since the CDC is now saying that people are allowed to resume their pre-pandemic activities if they've been vaccinated, that's a pretty ringing endorsement for a return to normalcy," said Brian Strutz, owner of A Dopo Pizzeria in Knoxville.



Strutz said he believes it’s the biggest change since the very beginning of the pandemic.

"This guidance has got to be the most monumental moment to come out of the CDC during this whole pandemic," he said.

Strutz is also the Chair of the Knoxville Independent Restaurant Coalition. He said the announcement will bring big change, though maybe not right away.

"We will continue to keep our staff in mind as we have this whole time, we will check in with them as well as our existing customers and make sure that people feel comfortable with the steps we're taking," he said.



Right now -- the majority of East Tennessee counties have less than 40% of people who are fully vaccinated. The state of Tennessee lags behind the national average, as well.

