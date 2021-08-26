Blount Memorial pausing inpatient elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

“This is not something that we have wanted to do, and we’ve been able to hold on longer than many hospitals in our state or region."

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital announced it is pausing inpatient elective surgeries starting Thursday due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients it is treating.

The hospital said the pause is only for procedures that wouldn't negatively affect a person's health if not done immediately. It will continue to do outpatient surgeries, emergency or urgent surgeries, and cancer-related procedures as normal.

“This is not something that we have wanted to do, and we’ve been able to hold on longer than many hospitals in our state or region," Blount Memorial chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. "However, as our number of COVID patients continues to climb – and we continue to see patients with other chronic health conditions that require a hospital stay – we feel that we must do this to continue caring for our community in the way our community needs us the most."

Several hospitals in the region, such as UT Medical Center, have also had to pause non-essential procedures to make room for COVID-19 patients. UTMC announced Wednesday it has also requested assistance from the Tennessee National Guard to deal with the COVID surge.

"We are looking at all options to help us during the next several weeks," officials with UTMC said. "Our current environment requires us to rapidly adjust."

The Tennessee Department of Health's data shows children, teens and young adults are driving the recent surge in new cases. More than a third of the new cases reported in the past week were among people age 20 and under.