On May 13, the school district will offer the Pfizer vaccine for students 16 and older at Jellico and Campbell County high schools.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — In Campbell County, the school district said it's working with the health department to vaccinate eligible students.

The school district said that once kids are fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.