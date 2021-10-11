Covenant Health institutes vaccine mandate for staff; other hospitals expected to follow

New federal guidelines say hospital and nursing employees must be vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health became the first major East Tennessee hospital chain to mandate staff get COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, after a federal order set a January 4 deadline for hospital staff to be fully vaccinated.

An email sent to staff Wednesday afternoon — and obtained by 10News — said the hospital had "no choice but to comply" with the federal order from the Biden administration. If the hospital did not institute a mandate, it risked losing federal funding for Medicare patients.

According to the letter, more than 55 percent of patients at the hospital rely on Medicare. So, officials said they do not have much of a choice but to follow federal requirements.

Employees who do not get vaccinated or obtain religious or medical exemptions will be placed on administrative leave, the email said. If they still do not get vaccinated, they will be "designated as having voluntarily resigned," the email said.

Other East Tennessee hospitals are expected to issue similar mandates in the coming days. A spokesperson for Covenant Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Covenant email to staff said more than 70 percent of the hospital group's workforce is already fully vaccinated.

"You know better than anyone that the needs of our patients and communities have been especially significant throughout the course of the pandemic," Covenant CEO Jim VanderSteeg wrote to employees. "It is because of your dedication and incredible courage that I'm confident we will rise to the occasion once again."

The mandate requires staff to get their first dose of the vaccine or get a one-dose vaccine by December 5 and the hospital said it would organize a series of vaccine clinics.