Be COVID-19 safe on Labor Day: KCHD says cases increase after holidays

If you are gathering with friends & family for the holiday, you should still practice safe guidelines like wearing a mask & maintaining social distance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Knox County Health Dept. is concerned we could see a spike in COVID-19 cases as people gather to celebrate the holiday and officials are urging people to be cautious.

Data shows that people getting together for parties, cookouts, and similar events for holidays can lead to an increase in cases.

KCHD looked back at three recent holidays to demonstrate the concerns.

Memorial Day was May 25. Knox County was just reopening and more people were starting to venture out. Knox County saw a slight increase in cases after the holiday, though other factors may have also contributed. We were still under 25 new cases a day during that time period.

Father's Day was on June 21, and if you take into account the two week incubation period for COVID-19, you can definitely see the increase in new cases after the holiday. Case numbers increased to almost 100 a day.

Then 4th of July happened, the height of summer with cookouts, pool parties, crowded marinas, and more. Two weeks after the holiday, Knox County increased to 150 new cases a day.

KCHD officials said they know people want to get together and celebrate the holidays, and that Labor Day will likely be no different. But they don't want people to let down their guard.

KCHD's Charity Menefee offered some tips for safely celebrating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You should always remember the five core actions: wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, frequent cleaning, and stay home if you are sick.

Menefee said if you are hosting a gathering, work to keep the numbers small. Try to hold the event outside and offer seating arrangements for eating that allow for family groups to be seated six feet apart. People should wear a mask when interacting with others if they can't maintain social distance.

If you are going to a party, Menefee suggests checking with the host to see if they have a plan to keep everyone safe.