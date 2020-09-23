FBI Knoxville fights digital classroom security threats and crimes by educating school districts

The FBI said its Knoxville and Memphis offices are ready to help teachers and administrators battle threats to ensure they can safely focus on teaching from afar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As schools navigate the challenges of distance learning to fight COVID-19's spread, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Knoxville is working to ensure educators are able to keep their online classes safe and secure.

The FBI held a virtual briefing Wednesday with public and private school supervision to go over recent threats they've seen and ways they can improve class security.

"Distance learning has created a unique set of challenges that, if left unchecked, could create an unwelcoming environment for our children," the FBI said. "Now, more than ever, information technology systems are a lifeline to many students across the state."

With the help of the Memphis FBI field office, cyber security experts showed educators preventative measures they should keep in mind, how to keep systems running smoothly, how to improve security, and what to do if predators compromise or access a virtual class and post sexually explicit material.

“Part of the FBI’s mission is protecting the American people. One way we can accomplish this is by sharing information which may be helpful in preventing crimes against our children and our infrastructure,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico.