Health experts hope free at-home tests will help identify Omicron faster; slowing the spread

Biden plans to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant continues spreading across the U.S.

CLINTON, Tenn. — President Joe Biden spoke to the country about the Omicron COVID-19 surge Tuesday. He unveiled new steps to help communities tackle the highly contagious variant. His plans include providing 500 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for anyone who needs them.

Testing has long been a crucial component in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The White House's said the free at-home rapid tests would be available for any American who requests one in January. Anyone who would like a free test will request it through a website that has not yet been made available.

The president's playbook to tackle Omicron includes reducing the strain on health care providers. Dr. Tyler Dougherty, an assistant professor in the school of pharmacy at South College, said with how quickly the omicron variant spreads, regular testing will become necessary to get ahead of it.

Biden's free tests though, he said, may not be enough for the results health leaders are after.

"I'm concerned about the number though — 500 million tests. We've got more than 300 million Americans. If you think about it, that's less than two tests per U.S. citizen," he said.

Most home testing kits recommend using two tests to confirm results, using the second at least 36 hours after the first one.

"I think the tests won't necessarily help with immediate hospitalizations. I think the tests will be great for households to have them readily available," Dougherty said.

That way when someone in the household has symptoms, they will immediately be able to test for the coronavirus instead of having to find one, while possibly transmitting it to others. This would also ensure folks can test for COVID-19 even if tests are sold out or become scarce.

"You're going to find out right then and there if they are infectious and be able to make a decision a little bit faster," Dougherty said.

Households and quickly decide whether to quarantine or contact a health care provider for treatment options.

The demand for COVID-19 related products is rapidly increasing where Dougherty works, at Clinton Drug Store.

"We've seen an uptick in vaccinations, we've seen upticks in testing, we've seen upticks in patients who are getting these monoclonal antibodies," he said.

They administered 18 antibody treatments for patients currently sick with COVID-19 on Tuesday alone. The CDC says the Omicron is officially the dominant variant, making up more than 73% of new cases.

"Every health care provider out there is struggling to keep up with the demand right now, but we're doing what we can," Dougherty said.

If folks are able to test themselves at home with a free test, it could take some stress off pharmacies that are working overtime to keep patients out of hospitals.

With Christmas just days away, the World Health Organization is also recommending people either delay or cancel their holiday plans.