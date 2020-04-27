OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In Anderson County, hundreds of people got tested for COVID-19 at the Oak Ridge campus of Roane State Community College.

Officials said they tested about 150 people per hour.

It was a part of the state expanding its drive-thru testing, which has provided opportunities people haven't had before.

"So right now what is really important is that – you think you have been exposed to coronavirus, if you are needing a test to go back to work, or if you would just like peace of mind," assessment and planning coordinator Corie Gouge said.

There will be more drive through testing events next weekend too.

Right now, we know there will be drive-thru testing at William Blount High School in Blount County and Cove Lake State Park in Cambell County.

