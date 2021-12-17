KCHD: Omicron variant detected in Knox County

The Knox County Health Department said they confirmed a case of the omicron variant in Knox County on Thursday evening.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department confirmed on Thursday evening that a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Knox County.

“With the Omicron variant spreading quickly across the country, and already present here in Tennessee, we knew it was just a matter of time until this variant was detected in Knox County,” said Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Roberta Sturm. “While the variant is new, the strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones are not. As we head into the holidays, take every opportunity you can to keep yourself and those around you healthy.”

The KCHD recommends that everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

KCHD said that the vaccine has been approved for those 5 years and older. KCHD also recommends fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and older should receive a booster dose. KCHD cites preliminary research that shows the booster doses may provide more protection against the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant which is still the dominant strain in the state.

For information on getting vaccinated at the Knox County Health Department, you can click here or call the department at 865-215-5555.

In addition to getting vaccinated, KCHD also encourages anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested. A map of testing locations in Knox County can be found here. KCHD recommends those who are awaiting test results should stay home and away from others until they receive their results.