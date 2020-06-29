Knoxville will require people to wear masks inside city-owned buildings

Starting July 1, the city of Knoxville will require everyone to wear masks inside city-owned buildlings.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order Monday mandating the usage of masks inside city buildings after a week of significant increases in COVID-19 positive tests locally.
"Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kincannon said. “Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy."
So which buildings would this apply to? Below is a list of a few that will require people to wear masks starting July 1:
- The Public Works Service Center
- The Safety Building
- The Convention Center
- The Sunsphere
- The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
- Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
- The Jacob Building
- The Muse
- Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
- The Knoxville Station Transit Center
- The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec
Visitors will also need to wear one inside the City County Building for all city-related business.