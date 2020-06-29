Knoxville will require people to wear masks inside city-owned buildings

“Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy."

Starting July 1, the city of Knoxville will require everyone to wear masks inside city-owned buildlings.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order Monday mandating the usage of masks inside city buildings after a week of significant increases in COVID-19 positive tests locally.

"Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kincannon said. “Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy."

So which buildings would this apply to? Below is a list of a few that will require people to wear masks starting July 1:

The Public Works Service Center

The Safety Building

The Convention Center

The Sunsphere

The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center

Civic Coliseum and Auditorium

The Jacob Building

The Muse

Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville

The Knoxville Station Transit Center

The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec