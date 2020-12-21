Medical experts rank holiday activity risks

The Texas Medical Association ranked the risk of some of your favorite holiday traditions on a scale of one to 10.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Just like the rest of this year, for many, this holiday season is going to look different.



The Texas Medical Association ranked the risk of some of your favorite holiday traditions on a scale of one to 10, one being the lowest risk for COVID-19, and 10, the highest.



Let's start with things ranked in the one category like mailing a letter to Santa, or looking at holiday lights with your family from your car.



If we move up to the low-moderate risk category, TMA says having dinner with your family or household members is a three.

They rank ice skating at an outdoor rink a four and traveling by plane is a five which means there's a moderate risk.

We know this one is a tradition for so many families, but taking photos with Santa this year is ranked a seven, that's in the moderate-high risk category.

Hosting a holiday party with friends and family is near the top end of the scale, they're both ranked an eight and the TMA says one of the highest risk things to do this holiday season is celebrate new year's eve at a bar or nightclub.

Knox County health leaders say the safest way to celebrate the holidays this year is with your household or immediate family.

If you choose to do otherwise, they say you should limit the number of guests, wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from people you don't live with.

Make sure to properly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.