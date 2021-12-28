'Cautiously optimistic' | Business owner, sheriff say new CDC guidelines could help with staffing challenges

On Monday, the CDC cut their isolation guidance from 10 days to five for those no longer experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Brian Strutz is the co-owner of A Dopo Sourdough Pizza and leader of Knoxville's Independent Restaurant Coalition.

He said staffing restaurants has been a challenge for the last two years, but especially in the past two to four weeks.

"We're all feeling the pressure both from staffing shortages, but also from positive cases that are coming up among staff members," Strutz said. "Omicron seems to be a thing that is hitting our industry and many others all at once."

He said some restaurants are struggling to stay open because they are down so many people.

"They're also now being forced to close their doors again, just because they don't have enough to work," he said. "That is happening very quickly."

He said he's cautiously optimistic about the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The new isolation guidance lets people return to work after five days for those no longer experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 as long as they wear masks.

"In polling the group, many people responded with we're following CDC guidelines," Strutz said. "This helps our industry, absolutely."

In Campbell County, closing isn't an option for the Sheriff's Office.

"We have to have these guys out here," Sheriff Robbie Goins said. "We have to answer calls. The jail has to run."

Goins said he's thankful nearly every position within his department is filled. However, staffing can become a challenge if there are too many COVID-19 cases at once.

"It's tough. It's challenging," he said. "Luckily, we have part-time people that kind of fill in the gap, but you have to look the overtime situation."

Goins said he's encouraged by the new guidelines, even fi they're on a case by case basis.