ATHENS, Tenn. — McMinn County's mayor said dozens of staff and residents at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Athens have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Mayor John Gentry, up to 55 staff and residents at Life Care Center of Athens tested positive for COVID-19. McMinn County's reported cases of COVID-19 jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 Monday.

Gentry said the facility has around 90 patients and all staff have been tested for the coronavirus.

RELATED: Tennessee releases new data, action plans to prevent further COVID-19 infections at nursing homes