x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic to take place in Knoxville for a second time

Those eligible can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free.
Credit: Cynthia Finch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A second Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic will take place in Knoxville this weekend after the FDA announced it authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 booster series for children 5 to 11 years old.

On Friday, May 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., eligible children can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.

This event is intended for young children, however, the organizers said the entire family can still be vaccinated or receive a first or second booster if they are eligible.

People under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. 

There will be giveaway prizes like bicycles, gift cards, books and more. Arts and crafts, music and a game truck will be available for children to enjoy. 

No appointments are necessary. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Flight attendants grapple with end of mask mandate