Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic to take place in Knoxville for a second time

Those eligible can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

On Friday, May 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., eligible children can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.

This event is intended for young children, however, the organizers said the entire family can still be vaccinated or receive a first or second booster if they are eligible.

People under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

There will be giveaway prizes like bicycles, gift cards, books and more. Arts and crafts, music and a game truck will be available for children to enjoy.