New FDA-approved eye drops helps with age-related blurry vision

The FDA recently approved Vuity, eye drops that can treat age-related blurry vision. This product is the first FDA-approved eye drops to treat this issue.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's something many people struggle with after a certain age. You go to pick up a book or a newspaper and the text is just too small to read.

Instead of grabbing a pair of readers, the FDA recently approved Vuity, eye drops that can treat age-related blurry vision. This product is the first FDA-approved eye drops to treat this issue.

Rebekah Kalchuk enjoys reading, but she struggled to keep up with her readers.

“Some in my car, some in my office, some in my bedroom, some in my purse,” Kalchuk said.

During her checkup, she learned about a different option.

“Most people in the forties will start noticing they can’t see as well up close. I got to hold things further out. My arms aren’t long enough. We call it short arm syndrome, “Dr. Jeff Horn said.

This is a syndrome that can be improved one drop at a time.

“Yes, I love [Vuity] it,” Kalchuk said. “It is life-changing.”

“The drops make the pupils smaller so it increases the depth so people can see better up close, “Horn added.

According to Horn, once you drop them, it takes the eye drops about 15 minutes to work. Then, your close-up vision will improve, making things clearer for six hours. However, there are some side effects

“It might make things look a little dimmer,” Horn said. “The pupils are smaller, so less light is getting into it. I personally found it to be not a major issue”

Rebekah would agree, as she uses the drops as a tool anytime she needs to see up close.

“It actually feels like a time saver for me,” she said. “The time I would spend taking off and putting on my readers just during the normal day if I calculated that it would be a lot of time wasted.”